Turkmenistan And Ukraine Discuss Economic And Business Ties In Kyiv

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Ukraine, Toyly Atayev, met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko to discuss expanding economic and business ties between the two countries, Trend reports via the embassy.

The meeting concentrated on facilitating the operational synergies of Turkmen enterprises within the Ukrainian economic landscape and enabling Ukrainian firms to penetrate the Turkmen market ecosystem. The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding expansive synergies across political, cultural, and humanitarian domains, alongside collaborative frameworks within multilateral institutions, encompassing initiatives for strategic political consultations.



Both entities underscored the robustness of current trade and economic frameworks while articulating their preparedness to catalyze the emergence of novel business ventures.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Mishchenko presented Ambassador Atayev with a congratulatory letter from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.