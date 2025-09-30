Turkmenistan And Ukraine Discuss Economic And Business Ties In Kyiv
The meeting concentrated on facilitating the operational
synergies of Turkmen enterprises within the Ukrainian economic
landscape and enabling Ukrainian firms to penetrate the Turkmen
market ecosystem. The parties engaged in a comprehensive dialogue
regarding expansive synergies across political, cultural, and
humanitarian domains, alongside collaborative frameworks within
multilateral institutions, encompassing initiatives for strategic
political consultations.
Both entities underscored the robustness of current trade and economic frameworks while articulating their preparedness to catalyze the emergence of novel business ventures.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Foreign Minister Mishchenko presented Ambassador Atayev with a congratulatory letter from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment