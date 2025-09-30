Kazakhstan And Jordan Explore Expansion Of Bilateral Investment
The discussions centered on synergistic collaboration across the
agricultural, pharmaceutical, construction, and other high-priority
sectors. The Kazakh delegation articulated a series of strategic
industry propositions and delineated forthcoming initiatives,
notably the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR)
earmarked for October 31, 2025. This event underscores Kazakhstan's
economic trajectory, identifies high-potential sectors, and
delineates priority domains for bilateral investment
engagement.
Ambassador Shaldanbay provided a comprehensive overview to the minister regarding President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent address, highlighting the pivotal role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence as catalysts for Kazakhstan's economic advancement.
Minister Abu Ghazali articulated that King Abdullah II's diplomatic engagement in Kazakhstan on August 27 catalyzed novel avenues for strategic collaboration. He lauded the Kazakh-Jordanian business symposium and reiterated Jordan's dedication to enticing Kazakh capital, fostering collaborative enterprises, and enhancing the commercial ecosystem.
Both sides confirmed their readiness to create favorable conditions for investment flows and to engage the Jordanian business community in expanding bilateral economic ties, with mutual interest expressed in maintaining regular contacts and developing practical cooperation measures.
