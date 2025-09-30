Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media Association Of Uzbekistan Alerts On Fresh Information Threats

2025-09-30 05:09:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The world is changing faster than we can comprehend, and with new opportunities come new threats requiring joint action, Director General of the National Media Association of Uzbekistan Abduaziz Abutolipov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the theme "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

"Today, security is not just about borders and the military. Above all, security is about protecting information. It's this information that determines the stability of the state, the protection of society, and human freedom," he explained.

Abutolipov emphasized that fake news is a double-edged sword that chips away at the foundation of trust in both the media and government institutions.

"We live in an era of challenges unprecedented in humanity. Cyberattacks threaten not only individuals but entire countries. Manipulation on social media shapes the opinions of millions. The lack of uniform rules makes society vulnerable.

That's why a conversation about information security is not just a conversation about technology. It's a conversation about culture, values, and the future. Will we live in a world of trust or a world of illusions? We understand: no journalist alone can stop the flow of disinformation, no editorial office can protect society, no state can cope with a threat that knows no borders, but together, we can," he added.

