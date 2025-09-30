FAO Warns Floods Threaten Rabi Crops In Punjab And KP, Seed Supply And Livestock At Risk

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that recent floods pose a serious threat to Rabi crops in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the risk of severe disruptions to seed availability and livestock feed supply.

According to its preliminary assessment report, the FAO stated that floods submerged 1.3 million hectares of land, including 930,000 hectares of agricultural land. Punjab was identified as the most affected province. The report further noted that seed availability for the upcoming Rabi 2025–26 and Kharif 2026 seasons has come under threat.

The FAO explained that half of Pakistan's wheat seed typically comes from saved grain, much of which was destroyed in households inundated by floodwaters. While 80 to 90 percent of wheat seed is available in the formal sector, market pressure, rising demand, and increasing prices may compel farmers to sell seed as food grain instead of using it for cultivation.

The report also highlighted that fodder supply has been severely disrupted, leading to higher costs and limited access in remote areas. Only 45 percent of fodder seed is available in formal markets, putting livestock nutrition at risk. Overcrowded shelters and stagnant floodwaters have added stress to livestock and increased the risk of disease outbreaks.

The FAO warned that the current conditions could lead to the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), foot and mouth disease, peste des petits ruminants (PPR), and other illnesses. Cases of LSD have already been reported in southern Punjab and are now spreading to northern districts.

Figures show that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 62,080 hectares were flooded, including 50,821 hectares of farmland. In Sindh, 74,542 hectares were affected, of which 43,140 hectares were agricultural land.

Punjab's rice crop was the hardest hit, with 188,837 hectares (7.3 percent) submerged. The worst-affected districts include Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, and Sheikhupura. Cotton crops on 84,182 hectares (5.1 percent) and sugarcane on 23,413 hectares (2.8 percent) were also damaged by the floods.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed survey teams to prioritize public complaints when assessing damages. In Jalalpur Pirwala, flood victims have been asked to vacate schools being used as relief camps so that educational activities can resume.

Separately, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast wind, thunderstorms, and intermittent rainfall in southeastern Sindh until October 2.