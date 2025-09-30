Invaders Attack Three Settlements In Kharkiv Region
Syniehubov noted that the Russians used an FPV drone in the Kharkiv region, damaging and destroying civilian infrastructure.
A house was damaged in Kupiansk, and meadows were set on fire in Hrushivka, Kupiansk district.
A private house was damaged in Tymofiivka, Bohodukhiv district.
According to Syniehubov, a 16-year-old boy was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object in Slobozhanske.Read also: NATO countries must do more for Ukraine's victory – Austin
The transit evacuation point in Lozova received 47 people in 24 hours. Thirty-six people remained. A total of 5,097 people have been registered at the point since it began operating, the Head of the Regional Military Administration added.
As reported by Ukrinform, a teenager was injured in the village of Slobozhanske , Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device.
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration
