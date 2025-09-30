Weapons For Ukraine: Four Packages Funded Under PURL Initiative, Next Two Being Coordinated With U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Telegram .

The President emphasized that the PURL initiative is a highly valuable NATO mechanism that transforms allied support into tangible capabilities for Ukraine.

“It allows us to procure defensive weapons urgently needed to save lives - including Patriot systems and other key U.S. equipment - and it is already delivering real results,” Zelensky noted.

According to the President, since August, partners have financed several packages of U.S. weapons for Ukraine:

The Netherlands - $578 million, 1st package;

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden jointly - $495 million, 2nd package;

Germany has announced its intention to finance the 3rd package for $500 million, and Canada the 4th package for $500 million.

“The 5th and 6th packages are currently being coordinated with the American side. As of now, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg have already declared their readiness to contribute to the future 5th package,” Zelensky stressed.

He added:“Our goal is to secure $1 billion per month within the initiative to fully realize its potential.”

The President expressed gratitude to every partner for these vital contributions and emphasized that“together we are strengthening our defense and bringing closer a just and lasting peace.”

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the expansion of the PURL program to purchase weapons that will protect Ukrainians from Russian terror .

Photo: U.S. Army