Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Official Foiled For Selling Passports To Russians For EU Entry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported the case.

Counterintelligence officers of the SSU and the National Police, in cooperation with the MFA of Ukraine, uncovered a scheme for the“legalization” of Russian nationals on EU territory.

As a result of comprehensive measures, investigators identified an adviser in one of the MFA's departments who, in 2022, sold Ukrainian passports enabling departure to the EU to several Russians.

According to the investigation, the scheme operated in the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion, when the suspect served as Second Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Embassy of Ukraine in one of the European countries.

While stationed at the diplomatic mission, the official accepted requests from Russian citizens seeking unrestricted entry to the EU and free movement within its borders.

Case materials show that, in exchange for financial compensation, the official arranged Ukrainian citizenship for clients and handed them Ukrainian foreign passports.

To recruit customers, he used a network of intermediaries based in the EU who maintained contact with Russian nationals. Authorities are verifying whether the“legalized” Russians may have been linked to intelligence or subversive activities by Russian special services.

During searches, law enforcement seized a mobile phone containing evidence of illegal activities.

The suspect has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across Ukraine's state border committed by an official through abuse of office).

A court is set to determine pre-trial detention measures. The investigation and procedural steps are being conducted in coordination with and with full support from the MFA.

The offender faces up to seven years in prison. The measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

