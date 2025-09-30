Special Operations Forces Strike Russian S-400 Triumph Air Defense Radar Station In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram .

“On the night of September 30, units of the Special Operations Forces struck a radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph mobile surface-to-air missile system,” the report said.

As noted, the Russians' expensive air defense system, which is aimed, in particular, at UAVs, was neutralized by Special Operations Forces strike drones.

“The radar station is the 'eyes' of the S-400 Triumph mobile surface-to-air missile system. Without the observation and guidance element, the entire system loses its combat capability,” the Special Operations Forces explained.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, killed three Russian invaders and destroyed their transport during reconnaissance in one of the regions of Russia, and seized documents and weapons.

The first photo is illustrative