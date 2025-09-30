Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Special Operations Forces Strike Russian S-400 Triumph Air Defense Radar Station In Crimea

Special Operations Forces Strike Russian S-400 Triumph Air Defense Radar Station In Crimea


2025-09-30 05:09:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram .

“On the night of September 30, units of the Special Operations Forces struck a radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph mobile surface-to-air missile system,” the report said.

As noted, the Russians' expensive air defense system, which is aimed, in particular, at UAVs, was neutralized by Special Operations Forces strike drones.

“The radar station is the 'eyes' of the S-400 Triumph mobile surface-to-air missile system. Without the observation and guidance element, the entire system loses its combat capability,” the Special Operations Forces explained.

Read also: Russians admit fuel shortage in temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with fighters from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, killed three Russian invaders and destroyed their transport during reconnaissance in one of the regions of Russia, and seized documents and weapons.

The first photo is illustrative

MENAFN30092025000193011044ID1110129106

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search