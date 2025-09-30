Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADB Keeps Azerbaijan's Inflation Forecast Unchanged

ADB Keeps Azerbaijan's Inflation Forecast Unchanged


2025-09-30 05:09:11
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its inflation outlook for Azerbaijan, projecting consumer prices to rise by 4.2 percent in 2025 and 3.5 percent in 2026, Azernews informs, citing the Bank's latest update.

