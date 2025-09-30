ADB Keeps Azerbaijan's Inflation Forecast Unchanged

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its inflation outlook for Azerbaijan, projecting consumer prices to rise by 4.2 percent in 2025 and 3.5 percent in 2026, Azernews informs, citing the Bank's latest update.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%