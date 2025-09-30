New Thai PM Pledges To Revive Economy Amid Challenges

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Sept 30 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, delivered his government policy statement to parliament yesterday, outlining a comprehensive plan focused on economic revival amid multifaceted challenges.

In an address to the National Assembly, Anutin, who is also the interior minister, acknowledged the“uncertainty on all fronts” facing the country, and stressed the need to address immediate problems, while laying a foundation for sustainable growth.

On the economic front, Anutin said, his government's agenda aims to boost income and reduce living costs for citizens, tackle debt issues, promote savings, and restore tourist confidence, through enhanced safety measures and domestic stimulus programmes.

For national security, priorities include peacefully resolving border disputes with Cambodia, and pursuing a proactive foreign policy, to enhance Thailand's international standing, he told the joint sitting of parliament.

On social issues, he stated that, the administration is committed to a crackdown on all forms of illegal gambling, strict adherence to the rule of law, and a decisive fight against corruption, while maintaining fiscal discipline, transparency, and efficiency.

He said, the policy also covered environmental issues, with plans to accelerate the installation of early disaster warning systems, especially in high-risk areas, and promote a low-carbon society through the support of clean energy.

The prime minister assured that, all policies would align with the existing national strategy, which aims to ensure equitable access to education and healthcare, empower the private sector, especially SMEs, to keep pace with global developments, and upgrade national industries towards targeted sectors.

Despite a limited timeframe and a budget set by the previous administration, Anutin affirmed his minority government's dedication to facilitating a public referendum and constitutional amendments through inclusive participation.

The two-day session, scheduled to conclude today, marks the formal start of Anutin's administration.

The 59-year-old Bhumjaithai Party leader was elected the nation's 32nd prime minister, after winning a parliamentary vote earlier this month.

Under an agreement with the opposition People's Party, which supported his premiership bid without joining the coalition, Anutin promised to dissolve the lower house of parliament within four months after officially taking office.– NNN-TNA