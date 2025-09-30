Bowax Announces Expansion of Franchise Network in Türkiye and Launch of PPF Insurance Program

Bowax Announces Expansion Of Franchise Network In Türkiye And Launch Of PPF Insurance Program
Bowax Announces Expansion of Franchise Network in Türkiye and Launch of PPF Insurance Program
Franchise Growth Across Türkiye
Bowax has expanded its franchise operations with new service centers in multiple cities across Türkiye. The growth is part of the company's strategic plan to bring its premium detailing, ceramic coatings, and paint protection services to a broader customer base, while also creating business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
"Expanding our franchise network is a natural next step for Bowax," said Lokman In, Founder of Bowax. "We want to make high-quality car care accessible across Türkiye, while empowering business owners to succeed with our proven model and continuous training support."
Franchisees benefit from Bowax's established business systems, brand recognition, and ongoing education through Bowax Academy, which provides technical and operational training for both businesses and individuals.
Launch of PPF Insurance in Türkiye
In a move that set new standards for customer assurance, Bowax was one of the first companies in Türkiye to introduce Paint Protection Film (PPF) Insurance. Offered with all full-body PPF applications, this program provides a two-year, insurance-backed guarantee covering scratches, impacts, and lifting.
Unlike traditional warranties, Bowax's PPF Insurance continues to give car owners enhanced peace of mind, reflecting the company's ongoing leadership and dedication to customer satisfaction.
"Customer trust is central to everything we do," added In. "Our PPF Insurance proves our commitment to protecting customers' investments and maintaining Bowax as the most trusted name in car care."
Training the Next Generation with Bowax Academy
Supporting these initiatives is the continued growth of Bowax Academy, which trains both established businesses and individuals looking to build careers in automotive care. By focusing on hands-on learning, industry best practices, and operational excellence, the Academy strengthens Bowax's mission to elevate industry standards nationwide.
Looking Ahead
With franchise expansion, the continuation of Türkiye's PPF Insurance, and ongoing training programs, Bowax is positioning itself for long-term growth in Türkiye's evolving car care market.
The company plans to continue investing in innovative services and expanding its footprint both locally and internationally.
About Bowax
Bowax, founded by Lokman In, is a leader in Türkiye's car care industry. The company specializes in premium detailing, paint protection films, ceramic coatings, and advanced cleaning services. Through its growing franchise network and Bowax Academy training platform, Bowax is committed to quality, innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs in the sector.
