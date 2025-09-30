Kuwait PM Condoles Saudi King Over Princess Passing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end)
