Global Rail 2025 Exhibition, Conference Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference was launched on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi with Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan participating.
The 2025 event, themed "Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity," brings together leading figures and experts in the transport sector to foster cooperation and innovation in mobility, logistics and infrastructure across different countries.
Now in its second edition, the three-day event features strategic and technical conferences, with over 55 sessions addressing high-speed rail, sustainable financing, smart mobility, AI, interoperability, and future urban planning.
Experts from research institutions are also participating in discussions on engineering, digitization, asset management, and operational innovation.
The event is expected to welcome more than 20,000 international visitors over three days filled with strategic dialogue sessions, project showcases and exchanges of technical expertise.
Covering four halls, the 2025 exhibition brings together more than 200 companies and brands across 14 sectors, ranging from infrastructure and rolling stock to digital innovation, finance and smart mobility.
Over 70 companies are participating in the exhibition for the first time, alongside more than 11 national rail operators.
Kuwait's delegation also includes Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) Khaled Al-Osaimi. (end)
