Kuwait Applauds US Efforts To End Gaza War


2025-09-30 05:06:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday applauded and praised the US efforts masterminded by President Donald Trump to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the ministry acclaimed Washington's efforts to reach an agreement to end hardships of the Palestinian people, safeguard their inalienable rights and lead to the full withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from the strip, begin reconstruction, prevent eviction of the Palestinian people and support just and comprehensive peace.
The State of Kuwait, according to the statement, renewed its full confidence in President Trump's ability to find a peaceful and lasting solution in Gaza, expressed support for these sincere efforts aspired to lead to immediate delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, establish peace based on the two-state solution, enable the Palestinian people to establish their independent states within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
