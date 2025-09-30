UN Official Warns of Escalating Israeli Settlement Activity
(MENAFN) A top official from the United Nations raised alarm on Monday over Israel’s intensifying illegal settlement expansion and military operations in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that these actions are escalating breaches of international law and worsening the humanitarian situation.
While delivering a briefing on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ report concerning the enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, Ramiz Alakbarov, the deputy special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, highlighted the "accelerated" growth of unauthorized Israeli settlements across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, between June 18 and September 19.
UN Resolution 2334 demands that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."
According to Alakbarov’s address to the UN Security Council, Israeli authorities "advanced or approved approximately 20,810 housing units in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem" during the noted timeframe.
Additionally, he reported a spike in demolitions by Israeli forces, with 455 structures either torn down or confiscated.
These actions led to the displacement of 420 individuals—among them 175 minors and 118 women—and affected 30 donor-funded initiatives.
Alakbarov also issued a strong caution regarding the disputed Israeli E1 settlement proposal, calling it a "calamitous development."
He warned that, "If implemented, it would effectively sever the connection between the northern and southern West Bank, further undermining the contiguity of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, increasing the risk of forced displacement, and fueling tensions."
The remarks underscore growing international concern about the deteriorating conditions in the region and the continued expansion of settlements deemed illegal under international law.
