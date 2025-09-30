Serial Rapist Handed Life Term By POCSO Court

Representational Photo

Bahraich – A special POCSO court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a six-year-old girl, officials said on Tuesday.

Convicted“serial rapist” Avinash Pandey, who was also fined Rs 160,000, faces four cases of similar crimes.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Durga Prasad Tiwari said Pandey kidnapped and raped a girl from a village under the Sujauli Police Station jurisdiction.

On June 15, around 4 pm, the girl disappeared while playing outside her house, and was found late at night in a sugarcane field outside the village.

Police filed a case against unknown person(s) in the matter at the complaint of the girl's father.

According to Tiwari, her father later told police that several girls had disappeared similarly on June 25, 28, and July 3 and were later found.