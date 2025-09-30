Serial Rapist Handed Life Term By POCSO Court
Bahraich – A special POCSO court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a six-year-old girl, officials said on Tuesday.
Convicted“serial rapist” Avinash Pandey, who was also fined Rs 160,000, faces four cases of similar crimes.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural Area) Durga Prasad Tiwari said Pandey kidnapped and raped a girl from a village under the Sujauli Police Station jurisdiction.
On June 15, around 4 pm, the girl disappeared while playing outside her house, and was found late at night in a sugarcane field outside the village.
Police filed a case against unknown person(s) in the matter at the complaint of the girl's father.
According to Tiwari, her father later told police that several girls had disappeared similarly on June 25, 28, and July 3 and were later found.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment