Sports Ministry Invites Applications For National Sports Awards

Photo Credit-Internet

New Delhi – The Sports Ministry on Tuesday began the process of inviting applications for this year's national sports awards with October 28 being the last date of submission.

The awards are given annually by the President of India to recognise and reward excellence in sports but the date of the ceremony, which is held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, is not yet out.

Once again, sportspersons penalised for doping violations would only be eligible if their ban period is over.

“The achievements during the said suspension/ punishment would not be considered. However a sportsperson against whom enquiry is pending/ongoing will not be considered,” the ministry stated in the notified eligibility criteria.

A Screening Committee consisting of Joint Secretary (Sports), Secretary, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Director (Sports)/Deputy Secretary (Sports) Department of Sports and Executive Director (TEAMS)/Director (TEAMS), SAI will scrutinise the applications.

“Applications of the sportspersons and reports of NSFs (national Sports federations (NSFs) and SAI will be placed before the screening committee. Valid applications, which are clear from vigilance, disciplinary and doping angles, will be placed before the Selection Committee as per the prescribed eligibility criteria.”

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is the highest honour among the ones given and comes with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, a medallion and a certificate of honour.