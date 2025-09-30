Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HC Orders Recovery Of Rs 5 Lakh Grant From Madrasa

HC Orders Recovery Of Rs 5 Lakh Grant From Madrasa


2025-09-30 05:06:21
Bengaluru -The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to recover a Rs 5 lakh grant given to a Madrasa run by Samara International Islamic School in Thanisandra here, following the revocation of the school's recognition by the School Education Department.

The court emphasised that all related matters must be addressed in accordance with the law.

Hearing a related petition, a division bench instructed the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department to verify the funds allocated to the Madrasa and take appropriate action.

The School Education Department had cancelled the school's recognition over the creation of 'fake' documents.

