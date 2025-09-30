UN Reports Surge in Gaza Displacements
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Monday revealed a significant escalation in the number of people being forced to flee their homes across the Gaza Strip, as Israeli military activities become increasingly intense.
The organization emphasized the growing challenges in delivering humanitarian assistance under the current circumstances.
Quoting information from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN representative Farhan Haq stated during a press briefing that "Israeli operations, including shelling and airstrikes, have continued across the strip."
He further explained that OCHA "reminds us that the UN and our partners have not been allowed to bring any food aid from Zikkim crossing into northern Gaza for more than two weeks amid the ongoing hostilities and destruction."
Despite some civilians remaining in Gaza City and northern regions, "many others continue to flee southward," he noted.
According to Haq, on Sunday alone, humanitarian agencies documented "nearly 6,900 displacements from north to south through four monitoring points."
He went on to report that "overall, between mid-August and yesterday, almost 453,000 displacements were reported across the Gaza Strip, with the majority originating from Gaza City." These figures underscore the widespread upheaval taking place across the territory.
Haq also cautioned that individuals seeking refuge are ending up "in areas that are overcrowded and lacking in basic services," and stressed that "only 18% of the Gaza Strip is not currently subject to displacement orders or located within militarized zones."
