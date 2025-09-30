Staff Selection Commission: Why Are 'SSC Jawab Do' And 'CJI Help Us' Trending On Social Media?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The conduct of the Tier-1 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2025, has been completed except for one shift at a Mumbai centre, where there was a fire incident on Friday, according to an official statement.

The CGLE, conducted by the SSC, is one of the largest competitive examinations in the country, attracting lakhs of young aspirants each year who seek recruitment to various Group B and C posts in government departments.

About 28 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, of whom about 13.5 lakh appeared in the test held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days, the statement said, as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, 'SSC jawab do' and 'CJI help us' hashtags were trending on social media platforms, alleging“exam papers were solved using remote access”.

What are the allegations?

According to a report by Prabhat Khabar, four members of a gang involved in tampering with the SSC CGL exam by hacking the system have been arrested in Bihar. Additionally, three employees of the company responsible for conducting the exam have also been taken into custody, according to the report.

A user on X wrote,“SSC exams are being solved using remote access. A scam worth crores is running, and the government, commission, and chairman are all silent. The question is, does this silence mean they are involved?”

Another one said,“The question is direct – will SSC give those hardworking students their rightful share, or will everything continue to be buried behind the false claims of a“smooth exam”?How long will students' dreams keep being sacrificed?”

“What should the youth of India do? First, agitate for recruitment, then struggle for exams, once the exam is held, fight against wrong question answers, and then battle against paper leaks. Even after overcoming all obstacles, one has to fight again for transparency. SSC shuts down even the download of the answer key to hide its mistakes. Instead of improving the system, it is making it even worse,” wrote another user.

The social media users are demanding the intervention of the Supreme Court into the matter.

Earlier, SSC aspirants across the country faced a host of issues during their exams, from malfunctioning computers and login failures to remote exam centres lacking basic facilities like water and toilets.

Some candidates travelled hundreds of kilometres, spending thousands of rupees, only to find their exams cancelled without any prior notice.

SSC says 'incident of malpractice came to notice'

Some incidents of malpractice also came to notice during the course of the exams.

The candidates suspected to be involved in malpractices and those against whom the evidence of malpractice is clear will be debarred and not given a further opportunity, the statement said.

The SSC has announced that candidates whose exam performance showed ambiguous evidence will be required to appear for a re-exam scheduled on October 14, 2025.

Additionally, candidates whose exams were disrupted due to the Mumbai fire incident on September 26 will also retake their exams on the same date.

The SSC assured continued vigilance against attempts at remote exam takeovers by deploying advanced technical measures.

The CGLE 2025 exams were conducted between September 12 and 26, with over 18,920 submissions received via the candidate-feedback portal.

(With inputs from agencies)