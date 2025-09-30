Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai-Delhi Indigo Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Emergency Declared At IGI Airport

2025-09-30 05:04:18
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, according to a source. The flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and the security agencies found the threat to be non-specific, the source told PTI. A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on Tuesday, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

Also read | 'React or face the disaster': Over 300 Delhi schools, several airports across India hit by hoax bomb threat email

The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Read | Bomb threat email triggers alert at Jammu Airport, nothing suspicious found

"We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

