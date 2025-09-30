Mumbai-Delhi Indigo Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Emergency Declared At IGI Airport
"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.
The source also said a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport.
The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.
"We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the IndiGo spokesperson said.
