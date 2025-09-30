Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Canadian PM Mark Carney Says 'You Are Changing Visa Policy, Maybe...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke on plans to introduce proposals aimed at attracting skilled foreign workers who are struggling with the steep $100,000 H-1B visa application fee in the United States.

Carney noted that many of these talented workers are eager to move to Canada in search of better opportunities, and the country aims to capitalise on this shift.

While addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, he said that Canada has strong homegrown research and AI talent. He further said that“unfortunately, most of them go to the U.S.”.

He said,“I understand you're changing your visa policy. Maybe we can hang on to one or two of them.”

The Trump administration has introduced a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, making it more difficult for companies, especially tech firms, to hire skilled foreign workers. Intended to protect American jobs, this move is expected to reduce the number of foreign professionals, particularly from India and China, able to work and stay in the US.

Trade tensions between India and the U.S. have moved beyond goods to affect the services sector, as visa restrictions and the proposed HIRE Act threaten to diminish India's cost advantage and restrict the flow of cross-border services.

Project Firewall

This month, the US Department of Labour announced the launch of 'Project Firewall', an H1B enforcement initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights, wages, and job opportunities of highly skilled American workers.

The initiative will ensure that employers prioritise qualified Americans when hiring workers and will hold employers accountable if they abuse the H1B visa process.

“Launching Project Firewall will help us ensure no employers are abusing H1B visas at the expense of our workforce,” US Secretary of Labour Lori Chavez-DeRemer had said in a statement.“By rooting out fraud and abuse, the Department of Labour and our federal partners will ensure that highly skilled jobs go to Americans first.”

Under Project Firewall, the department will carry out investigations of employers to ensure strict compliance with the H-1B program. For the first time ever, the Secretary of Labor will personally approve the start of these investigations.

Any violations found could lead to recovery of unpaid wages owed to workers, fines, and/or temporary bans from participating in the H-1B program.




