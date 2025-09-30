Bengaluru Murder: Husband Stabs Wife 45 Times Over Workplace Jealousy, Ends Life

Bengaluru: In a horrifying incident that has shocked the city, a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his 27-year-old wife by stabbing her multiple times before ending his own life in their Bengaluru home on Sunday. The victim, Manju P, a nurse who worked in two hospitals in the city, suffered around 45 injuries, including deep slashes across her neck and body.

Police believe the husband, Dharmaseelan Ramesh, may have carried out the act due to suspicions over Manju's interactions with male colleagues at her workplace. The gruesome scene was discovered by Manju's father, who was alerted after failing to reach his daughter.

Background Of The Couple

Manju P hailed from Kallakurchi district in Tamil Nadu, while her husband, Dharmaseelan Ramesh, was a native of Viluppuram in the same state. The couple married in September 2022 and did not have children. Following their marriage, they spent a year in Tamil Nadu before Dharmaseelan moved to Dubai for work. Manju later relocated to Bengaluru, living with her parents, where she continued her nursing career.

Events Leading Up To The Tragedy

Dharmaseelan returned from Dubai a month ago. After spending two weeks in Tamil Nadu with Manju, she returned to Bengaluru to resume her work. The couple reportedly rented a third-floor apartment in a multi-storey building, where Manju lived with her father, Periyaswamy, who also works as a mason. On Thursday, Dharmaseelan called Periyaswamy, informing him that he intended to stay with Manju in Bengaluru permanently.

Grisly Discovery By Father

Periyaswamy returned home around 8:30 pm on Sunday with his nephew but received no response at the locked apartment door. The nephew retrieved a spare key from the building owner, and upon entering around 9:30 pm, they were confronted with a harrowing sight: Manju's lifeless body in a pool of blood on the bed and Dharmaseelan hanging next to her.

Police Investigation And Suspected Motive

A senior police officer confirmed that the crime likely occurred during the afternoon. Dharmaseelan is believed to have slit Manju's throat and stabbed her repeatedly across her body, with investigators suspecting that some of the stabbing occurred even after her death.

Family members stated that Dharmaseelan had harboured suspicions regarding Manju's workplace friendships with other men, which may have triggered the violent attack.