After Paypal Stock's Best Day In Over A Month, Retail Traders Ponder What Will Move The Needle Higher

PayPal stock gained 3.5% on Monday to notch its best session in over a month.

However, the stock rose even higher earlier in the session before pulling back as OpenAI revealed that it is "taking the first steps toward ChatGPT helping people buy" physical goods, beginning with Instant Checkout. The new offering is powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which is built on Stripe, a competitor to PayPal for AI deals.

Nearly 28.5 million shares changed hands on Monday, the highest since the end of July, when the stock fell close to 10% after CEO Alex Chriss flagged softer retail spending due to uneven macroeconomic conditions and tariffs.

The stock closed Monday at $69.68, still way below its closing price of $78.22 on July 28 and slightly above its 50-day simple moving average of $69.50. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about PayPal was in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing, while retail message volume surged over 2,980%.

The stock has not been able to break out upwards despite several recent developments. Last week, PayPal and Blue Owl Capital signed a two-year agreement under which funds managed by Blue Owl will purchase approximately $7 billion of buy-now, pay-later receivables originated by PayPal in the U.S.

Earlier this month, PayPal launched a multi-year partnership with Google, which will see the payments giant utilize Google's AI technology to create new AI-powered shopping experiences. However, according to The Fly, Morgan Stanley analysts stated that the partnership is unlikely to move the needle for PayPal in the near term, meaningfully, as it will take time for the company to realize the benefits.

“Looks weak to me at the moment, just chopping around. Key resistance seems to be around that $75 level, and key support around that $67 level,” one user wrote on Stocktwits.

“It's looking interesting. I think I'll grab a few hundred shares here,” another user said.

PayPal stock has fallen 18.8% this year, despite its push into cryptocurrencies, including stablecoins. In comparison, the Global X FinTech ETF has gained 9% this year.

