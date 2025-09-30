7 Delicious And Healthy Navratri Snacks To Energize Your Last Day Celebrations

Navratri, the nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is a time of devotion, fasting, and celebration. As the festival comes to a close on the last day, many look forward to enjoying delicious snacks that are both tasty and nutritious. If you're seeking healthy snack options to keep your energy up while honoring the festive spirit, here are 7 healthy Navratri snacks perfect for the final day celebrations.

1. Samak Rice Khichdi

Samak rice (barnyard millet) is a popular fasting grain during Navratri. Made with minimal spices, moong dal, and a tempering of cumin and curry leaves, this khichdi is light on the stomach and packed with protein and fiber.

2. Fruit Chaat

A colorful bowl of fresh seasonal fruits tossed with rock salt, chaat masala, and a dash of lemon juice makes for a refreshing, vitamin-rich snack. It's hydrating and perfect to boost your immunity during fasting.

3. Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana is an excellent fasting snack rich in antioxidants and low in calories. Roast them with a sprinkle of black pepper and a pinch of rock salt for a crunchy and guilt-free munching option.

4. Sabudana Vada

Made from soaked tapioca pearls mixed with boiled potatoes and peanuts, sabudana vada is a classic Navratri snack. Baking instead of frying can make this snack lighter while retaining its delicious taste.

5. Cucumber and Mint Raita

This cooling yogurt-based snack helps keep digestion smooth. Chopped cucumber, fresh mint leaves, and a hint of cumin powder come together to create a refreshing side dish or snack.

6. Vegetable Paneer Tikka

For those who include dairy during Navratri, paneer tikka grilled with mild spices and veggies is a great protein-rich snack. It's flavorful, healthy, and easy to prepare.

7. Sweet Potato Chaat

Sweet potatoes are nutritious and filling. Boiled and cubed sweet potatoes tossed with rock salt, chaat masala, coriander, and a squeeze of lemon create a tasty and wholesome snack.