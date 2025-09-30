Ultra-Processed Food Addiction Hits Gen X Women The Hardest, Study Finds

Middle-aged Americans, particularly women, are showing strikingly high rates of addiction to ultra-processed foods, new research from the University of Michigan reveals. These foods-loaded with sugar, salt, fats, and flavorings-have been a staple of the American diet since the 1980s, when aggressive marketing targeted young adults and women with diet-friendly products.

The study, published in the journal Addiction, surveyed over 2,000 adults and found that 21% of women and 10% of men in Generation X and the tail end of the Baby Boom generation meet the criteria for addiction to these highly processed foods. In contrast, adults aged 65 to 80 showed much lower rates, suggesting that early exposure during formative years may increase vulnerability.

Researchers used a standardized tool, the Modified Yale Food Addiction Scale (mYFAS 2.0), to assess addictive behaviors. Participants were asked about cravings, unsuccessful attempts to cut down, withdrawal symptoms, and whether they avoided social situations due to overeating. The results highlight how foods engineered for maximum appeal can“hook” people much like addictive substances.

Women at Higher Risk

Unlike traditional substance addictions, ultra-processed food addiction appears more prevalent among women. Experts suggest this may be linked to the marketing of low-fat and diet-oriented products in the 1980s. Women aged 50 to 64, who were exposed to these foods during sensitive developmental periods, may be particularly affected.

Health and social factors also play a role. Women and men who perceived themselves as overweight were far more likely to meet criteria for food addiction, as were individuals reporting poor mental or physical health. Social isolation increased the likelihood of addiction for both genders.

Implications for Today and Tomorrow

“This generation grew up surrounded by ultra-processed foods, often marketed as healthy or diet-friendly,” said Professor Ashley Gearhardt, who led the study.“This exposure during critical developmental windows may help explain why they're more susceptible to addictive eating patterns.”

With children and adolescents today consuming even higher proportions of calories from ultra-processed foods, researchers warn that future generations may face even greater risks. Early interventions, healthier food environments, and education around food choices could be key to preventing lifelong patterns of addictive eating.

“This study underscores the long-term impact of the modern food environment on health and wellbeing,” Gearhardt adds.“Addressing these risks now could reduce chronic disease, improve mental health, and help people maintain healthier relationships with food throughout life.”