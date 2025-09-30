Mahavatar Narasimha To Coolie Top: 5 Most Watched Movies And Web Series On OTT

Ormax has released the list of the top 5 most-viewed movies and web series on OTT platforms. Discover the full list and see which titles are trending in this article.

With the rise of OTT platforms, theater attendance has significantly declined. At the same time, OTT services have made it possible to watch movies in any language from around the world, all from the comfort of home. Even films released in theaters often become available on OTT platforms within a month. In this article, we take a detailed look at the most-viewed movies and web series on OTT platforms from September 22nd to 28th.

In the list of most-viewed films on OTT, Son of Sardaar 2 ranks fifth, having garnered 1.9 million views on Netflix. Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, which held the second spot for the past two weeks, has dropped to fourth this week. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film attracted 3 million views last week alone. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie premiered on OTT on September 11th.

Mahavatar Narasimha

Rank: 1st

Platform: Netflix

Views: 5.7 million

Saiyaara

Rank: 2nd

Platform: Netflix

Views: 4.5 million

Note: Was number one last week

Hridayapoorvam

Rank: 3rd

Platform: JioCinema, Hotstar

Views: 3.4 million

Stars: Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan

Coolie

Rank: 4th

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Views: 3 million

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

OTT Release Date: September 11

Son of Sardaar 2

Rank: 5th

Platform: Netflix

Views: 1.9 million

In the list of most-viewed web series on OTT, The Bads of Bollywood tops the chart, followed by The Trial S2, Sixer S2, Do You Wanna Partner, and Wednesday S2.

Wednesday Season 2

Rank: 5th

Platform: Netflix

Views: 800,000

Do You Wanna Partner

Rank: 4th

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Views: 1.3 million

Lead: Tamannaah

Sixer Season 2

Rank: 3rd

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Views: 1.8 million

The Trial Season 2

Rank: 2nd

Platforms: JioCinema, Hotstar

Views: 2.8 million

The Bads of Bollywood

Rank: 1st

Platform: Netflix

Views: 5.7 million

Directed by Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son)