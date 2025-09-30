3 Major Reasons Behind Roman Reigns' Sudden WWE RAW Comeback

Roman Reigns shocked fans with his WWE RAW return. Here are three major reasons why the comeback happened.

For weeks, fans have voiced frustration over WWE's lack of compelling booking. Even ESPN, now a streaming partner, graded Wrestlepalooza with a disappointing“C,” highlighting the creative slump. With criticism mounting and storylines struggling to connect, Triple H and his team turned to one of their most reliable draws.

Reigns has carried the company through difficult stretches before, and his return instantly strengthens the product. His presence also boosts anticipation for the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he is already advertised to appear.

Roman Reigns' absence was explained through an injury angle at Clash in Paris 2025, where he defeated Bronson Reed before being stretchered out after a post‐match attack. In reality, this was simply a storyline device to allow him to film his role in the Street Fighter movie.

With his part reportedly completed, WWE wasted no time in bringing the Original Tribal Chief back to television. The timing worked perfectly to reintroduce him into the mix ahead of a busy fall schedule.

The Bloodline storyline is widely regarded as one of WWE's greatest arcs, but many fans felt its conclusion was abrupt. On RAW's Netflix debut, the OTC defeated Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala, seemingly closing the chapter. However, Reigns' return hints at unfinished business.

Observers noted that he ignored Jimmy Uso and instead spoke only to Jey, urging him to disregard everyone else. This subtle move suggests Roman may be grooming Jey as the next“Tribal Chief,” potentially reigniting family tensions and setting the stage for a fresh chapter in the saga.