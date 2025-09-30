Openai Reportedly Rakes In Revenue Of Over $4B In H1 - Notably Exceeding The Total For All Of 2024
OpenAI generated around $4.3 billion in revenue in the first half (H1) of 2025, 16% more than all of last year, according to a report in The Information, published late Monday.
The incredible growth highlights the viral nature of the new AI technology and the growth spurt of the leading consumer application, ChatGPT.
The AI company incurred $2.5 billion in losses during H1, primarily due to research and development costs of $6.7 billion.
OpenAI had $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period, according to the report, which cited the company's financial disclosure to investors.
The company expects to meet its full-year target of $13 billion in revenue and $8.5 billion in cash burn, according to the report.
OpenAI did not respond to a query, seeking confirmation of the figures, from Stocktwits.
The strong performance coincides with brisk activity at OpenAI. In recent months, the company launched its new flagship model, ChatGPT 5, opened offices in India and South Korea, raised $40 billion in funding, and committed to new investments in data centers.
Last week, OpenAI and Nvidia announced a deal in which the chip designer will invest $100 billion in OpenAI, OpenAI will utilize Nvidia's computing capabilities, and the two will jointly develop AI products.
On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for OpenAI, a private company, was 'bullish' as of the last reading.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment