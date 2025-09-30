Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain Amid Strong ETF Inflows Despite US Shutdown Threat

Major cryptocurrencies advanced in the early trading on Tuesday, as spot exchange-traded funds saw strong inflows despite the looming threat of a government shutdown.

Bitcoin was up 2.1% at $113,958, Ethereum gained 2.4% to $4,192.96, and XRP was up 0.9% at $2.89 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko data. Among other tokens, Solana rose 1.2% and BNB increased by 1.7%.

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $521.95 million on Monday, the biggest increase since Sept. 12. While Spot Ethereum ETFs raked in over $546 million, the most since Aug. 14. The figures suggest that institutional investors might be returning to digital assets following the weakness in September.

Michael Saylor's Strategy revealed in a securities filing on Monday that it acquired 196 Bitcoins for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin. The latest purchases bolstered the company's holdings of Bitcoin to over 640,000, representing about 3% of total Bitcoins in circulation. This year's rally has been partly fueled by several companies launching cryptocurrency treasuries in their bid to emulate the firm.

The gains came despite the risk of a U.S. government shutdown on Wednesday, unless the U.S. Congress reaches a deal by the end of the day. "I think we're headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing," Vice President JD Vance told reporters after a meeting at the White House with senior members of Congress. The Democrats are pushing to keep healthcare subsidies for low and middle-income households in the stopgap funding measure.

“Expect volatility to stay high in the coming days. The odds of a government shutdown stand around 65%–75%, unless lawmakers manage a last-minute deal. That makes it wise to keep leverage modest and avoid overexposure,” investor Ted Pillows said on X.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Bitcoin was in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

Investors also remain concerned that the shutdown could delay the release of the September jobs data, scheduled for later this week. Another weak employment report could bolster the chances of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which is seen as positive for crypto and equity markets.

Separately, a Bloomberg News report stated that asset manager Vanguard Group Inc. is considering allowing the trading of cryptocurrency-focused ETFs on its platform, a reversal of its more hawkish view of cryptocurrencies.

