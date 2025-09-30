Akshaye Khanna's Intense Shukracharya Look For Telugu Debut In 'Mahakali' Goes Viral - Check Here

Veteran Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is all set to make his Telugu cinema debut with Prasanth Varma's upcoming mythological epic Mahakali. The filmmaker recently unveiled Khanna's first look from the film, and it's already sparking intense discussions online.

The Enigmatic 'Asuraguru Shukracharya'

In the official poster, Khanna appears in a dramatic transformation, sporting long grey hair, a full beard, and a mysterious silver gleam in his eyes. Dressed in a flowing robe, his portrayal of Asuraguru Shukracharya is both mystical and commanding. Sharing the first look on social media, director Prasanth Varma wrote:

“In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion. Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali.”

In the shadows of gods,rose the brightest flame of rebellion Presenting The Enigmatic #AkshayeKhanna as the eternal 'Asuraguru SHUKRACHARYA' from #Mahakali ❤️‍@PujaKolluru @RKDStudios #RKDuggal #RiwazRameshDuggal @ThePVCU twitter/mclj39Q8z9

- Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) September 30, 2025

Khanna was last seen playing Aurangzeb in Chaava alongside Vicky Kaushal. With Mahakali, he joins the rapidly expanding PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe).

Comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Khanna's look and Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Dronacharya in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. One user commented,“Amitabh Bachchan 40% downloaded,” while another added,“Amitabh from Kalki anukunna.” The resemblance in styling, especially the long grey locks and intense expression, has clearly resonated with audiences.

A Central Role in the PVCU

According to sources close to the production, Khanna's character will be pivotal, not just in Mahakali, but across multiple PVCU films.“His role adds intrigue and depth to the narrative,” a source said, expressing confidence that Mahakali will follow the success of HanuMan.