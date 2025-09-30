St Mary Capital Launches Volatility Forecasting System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St Mary Capital has launched a volatility forecasting system. This new system is built to track and predict price changes across major asset classes. It gives investors a clear and structured way to check possible risks in global markets.

The newly introduced system studies historical market data and uses predictive models to point out possible movements in equities, commodities, currencies, and fixed income. The company explained that it created the tool after requests from investors who wanted more options to measure risk in uncertain and volatile times.

The release comes at a time when volatility has become a key part of global financial markets. Both retail and institutional investors are looking for tools that can help them understand price movements in advance. With this system, St Mary Capital is offering a tool that matches the growing demand for structured forecasting in financial decisions.

Focus on Market Shifts

The firm stated that investors face pressure from inflation, changing interest rates, and rising or falling commodity prices. These factors continue to affect how portfolios are managed. St Mary Capital also said the new system is one of several steps financial technology firms are taking to answer the demand for data-driven risk tools.

A spokesperson for the company said:“Volatility is a measure that investors watch very closely. When it changes, it often drives decisions on hedging, shifting assets, or adjusting portfolio structures. We developed this system after seeing the demand for more structured forecasting. It allows users to look at different scenarios before they commit large amounts of money.”

The system gives reports on a daily and weekly basis, includes scenario analysis, and covers multiple asset classes. The company confirmed that while the models are proprietary, they are built on trusted quantitative methods and stress tests widely used in finance.

Role in Investment Strategies

The system is now part of St Mary Capital's investment platform. Users can access it directly from their accounts. The goal is to support investment decisions, not replace them. Investors can review the projections alongside their portfolio details and see if their positions fit with the expected outlook.

The company made it clear that forecasts are not promises. They are meant to be an additional source of information for people managing risk. This places the system within a larger set of tools instead of being a single guide for action.

An expert at St Mary Capital said:“There are no certain predictions in markets. What this system provides is a clearer picture of possible outcomes. It helps investors think about the balance between risk and return. The purpose is to guide their thinking on exposure without telling them what actions to take.”

Industry analysts said that volatility-based tools are becoming more popular. More investors are using derivatives and structured products, while retail investors are also paying attention to volatility as a sign of when to enter or exit the market. With this launch, St Mary Capital is keeping up with these trends by offering features that reflect current market behavior.

What is Next?

The firm described this launch as part of its ongoing focus on analytical tools. Since volatility is likely to remain an important part of market pricing, demand for systems that test different scenarios is expected to continue.

St Mary Capital also said it will track how clients use the new system and adjust features over time. Updates will depend on user feedback and changes in market conditions. The company added that no tool can remove risk completely, but having a better view of volatility can help investors build more careful and deliberate portfolio strategies.

About St Mary Capital

St Mary Capital is a global investment firm offering access to a diverse range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, equities, indices, and commodities. Known for its data-driven approach and personalized account management, St Mary Capital empowers clients with tools, insights, and support to navigate today's complex financial landscape. With a strong focus on transparency and regulatory alignment, the company continues to be a trusted resource for modern investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

Name: Benjamin Rothwell

Email: ...

Website:

