Best Practices For Doing Business With IP (Intellectual Property) In China Training Course: Focus On Trademarks, Patents And Enforcement Procedures (Nov 17Th - Nov 18Th, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Doing Business with IP (Intellectual Property) in China Training Course (Nov 17th - Nov 18th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This course equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of best practices for managing intellectual property (IP) in China, including trademark and patent applications, as well as enforcement procedures.
Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the Chinese IP system, including patents and trade marks, while exploring the broader landscape for doing business in China.
The expert trainers will provide the knowledge and practical skills needed to build an effective IP strategy tailored to the Chinese IP landscape and navigate the complexities of the patent and trademark application processes.
Key topics include:
- Recent developments in Chinese patent legislation Patent prosecution strategies The enforcement of trademark and patent rights Practical remedies for patent infringements
There will be time during the course to ask your specific questions to the expert panel.
Benefits of attending
- Gain and overview of the Chinese IP system (patents, utility models, trademarks) Explore the landscape for doing business in China Learn how to build an effective IP strategy for China Get to grips with the patent / trademark application process in China Examine developments of patent legislations in China Master patent prosecution strategies in China Consider the enforcement of trademark / patent rights in China Discuss remedies for patent infringements in China
Who Should Attend:
- Patent practitioners / managers IP administrators Business development managers Technology transfer agents Patent information specialists and analysts Private practice patent/trade mark attorneys IP lawyers and legal advisers Senior leaders looking to set up facilities or sell products into China
Certification:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Doing business in China
- Contracts Negotiations Cultural differences Building an effective IP strategy in China Best practice
The IP system in China
- Including China in your IP portfolio Patent application process Utility Model application process Trade mark application process Best practice
Day 2
Protecting your IP in China
- Introduction to China's IP protection landscape Government authorities with IP-related responsibilities Particular Chinese IP systems - patent, trade mark, copyright and more
Protecting your IP in China continued
- Enforcement of IP rights in China Best practices for protecting IP in China
Summary and final questions
