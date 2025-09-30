Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Stock Exchange Opens Tuesday with Modest Gain

2025-09-30 04:47:21
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened higher on Tuesday, beginning the day at 11,056.20 points. This marked a modest increase of 0.07%, or 8.07 points, as the market showed a slight positive movement at the start of trading.

On Monday, the index closed in the red, falling 0.92% to settle at 11,048.13 points. The day's trading saw a substantial turnover, with the total transaction volume reaching 136.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.27 billion).

At 09:50 am local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira's exchange rates were as follows: 41.5850 liras to the US dollar, 48.8455 liras to the euro, and 55.9855 liras to the British pound.

Meanwhile, commodity prices showed some fluctuation. The price of an ounce of gold was recorded at $3,864.75, while Brent crude oil was trading at $66.70 per barrel.

As the trading day progresses, market participants will closely watch further developments in both the currency and commodity sectors.

