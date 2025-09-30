Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Nineteen Dead in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi Leaves Nineteen Dead in Vietnam


2025-09-30 04:47:21
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities caused by Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 19, as torrential rains and widespread flooding have forced thousands to evacuate, according to local news coverage on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that so far, 19 individuals have lost their lives, 13 remain unaccounted for, and 88 others have sustained injuries, as cited by a news agency.

Intense rainfall, fierce gusts of wind, and severe flooding have wreaked havoc in the Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces.

More than 105,000 residences have been either stripped of their roofs or completely demolished, and the region’s rice paddies and other crops have also suffered significant losses.

Due to the impact of the storm, airlines canceled 42 scheduled flights, while 51 others were postponed across four major airports: Da Nang, Phu Bai, Dong Hoi, and Tho Xuan.

Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in north-central Vietnam on Monday, unleashing heavy rains and flash floods. In anticipation, officials relocated over 30,000 individuals to areas deemed safe.

The storm, also referred to as "storm No.10," is notable for being the most rapidly progressing storm ever observed in the East Sea. It took more than two days—from September 26 to September 28—for the typhoon to cover over 1,000 kilometers (approximately 621 miles), directly impacting Vietnam’s northern and central territories.

Prior to striking Vietnam, Tropical Storm Bualoi had already caused devastation in the Philippines last week, where it claimed the lives of at least 26 people and affected over two million residents.

MENAFN30092025000045017167ID1110128951

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search