Kajol Shares An Emotional Moment With Son Yug At Durga Puja Pandal
The mother-son duo was seen soaking in the festive atmosphere, sharing a tender and emotional moment during the celebrations. At the pandal, Yug walked up to his mother Kajol, hugging her and whispering something in her ear. The actress affectionately wrapped her hand around his waist while listening to him.
Kajol looked elegant in a saree paired with statement jewelry. She wore her hair neatly in a bun.
Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Rakesh Roshan, and Bipasha Basu, along with her husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi also sought the blessings of Maa Durga.
At one moment during the festivities, Kajol was seen engaged in a conversation with veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, sharing a warm and cheerful exchange. The duo also paused to pose for the paparazzi, capturing a memorable snapshot of the occasion. The 'Dilwale' actress further took the opportunity to click selfies with Jaya and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Throughout the celebrations, Kajol was seen warmly greeting other actors.
On September 28, Kajol opened up about how visiting the Durga Puja pandal felt particularly emotional this year, following the passing of her uncle Deb Mukherjee, father of filmmaker Ayan Mukherjee. Sharing the moment on her Instagram account, she posted a series of photographs from the celebrations, capturing herself with her sister Tanishaa Mukherji as well as her cousins, Rani and Ayan Mukherjee.
Kajol expressed that this year's visit to the pandal was both challenging and deeply meaningful, reflecting the blend of sorrow and cherished memories.
She wrote,“The unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all (Folder hands and red heart emoji) (sic).”
