Gaza Bleeds: Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over Ten Civilians
(MENAFN) At least 11 Palestinians, including a pregnant woman and a child, have been confirmed dead in a new wave of Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, local medics reported.
According to medical sources, one Palestinian was killed and several others wounded by Israeli gunfire in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp. The strikes continued throughout Tuesday morning, with Israeli forces shelling the camp while simultaneously conducting airstrikes on the southern Gaza neighborhood of Al-Sabra.
Correspondents revealed that Israeli military vehicles had pulled back from Al-Jala Street after deploying troops at a strategic junction on Monday evening. This key route, which connects the northern and southern parts of Gaza City, is widely used by both civilians and medical teams.
In another deadly attack, a Palestinian woman and her six sons were killed in a strike on their home in western Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. Numerous others were reported injured in the blast.
Further violence followed as Israeli forces targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, injuring several civilians. In the Bureij refugee camp, Israeli artillery struck another family home, though casualty details remain unclear.
In the southern Gaza Strip, a barbaric attack killed one man, his pregnant wife, and their child when the Israeli military shelled a tent used by displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.
