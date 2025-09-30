Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Result Of The Auction Of Treasury Bills On 30 September 2025


2025-09-30 04:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
98 20086 DKT 02/12/25 IV 100 100 1.61 100 % 99.7279
98 20169 DKT 03/03/26 I 100 100 1.61 100 % 99.3248
Total 200 200

The sale will settle 02 october 2025.


