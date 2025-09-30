'It's Ok To Cry': How Specialists Help Gazan Children Deal With War Traumas, Bad News

Gazan children , whether newly displaced or long settled in the UAE, face severe challenges to their physical and mental well-being. They experience various types of trauma, such as losing parents, losing a limb, dealing with chronic illness, or missing out on education. This creates physical and psychological needs that go beyond basic needs.

According to a UNICEF report, children are the most affected by war , with one-third of Gaza's children in need of trauma-related support. Many children in Gaza have witnessed more than four wars since October 2021. Their experiences range from losing family members before their eyes to being deprived of the fundamental rights of education and healthcare, as schools and hospitals were damaged.

In August, the UAE, in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO), carried out a new evacuation mission, bringing 155 wounded and sick individuals, along with their families, from Gaza. The mission provided them with the necessary medical care in hospitals across the country, as reported by WAM.

Mental support is essential

Dr Hind Alrustamani, Counselor and founder of Aman Lil Afia Clinic, spoke to Khaleej Times at the Arab Child Summit,“the needs of Gazan children, whether physical or psychological, must be met in a new environment where the child can adapt. The sudden shift from a traumatic setting to a safe environment requires simultaneous intervention and prevention,” she said.

She explained,“The first thing we look at is whether their basic needs are met. Do they feel safe? Needs are not limited to the body. Many children directly exposed to war have suffered disrupted mental well-being. Psychological support is essential; it gives the child a sense of care and belonging.”

Alrustamani emphasised that psychological comfort is the foundation for resilience.“If you place the child in a safe environment, they feel secure, but the impact of trauma remains. That's when we must contain them and provide what they need now to build inner strength and continue with life.”

She highlighted the importance of both physical and emotional safety:“The child's nervous system develops with trauma. If they grow up constantly anxious and fearful, how can they focus on their future? It's vital to provide them with psychological comfort and an environment that offers safety and helps them adapt to sudden change.”

'It's ok to cry'

For Palestinian children who have lived in the UAE since birth, she noted:“Even if parents don't share all the details, children still hear, sense, and form their own understanding of belonging and their surroundings. The home becomes the most important place of care, where the child feels safe and free to express emotions.”

She added that children must learn it's okay to cry, to get angry, to feel joy, and to feel pain. These emotions teach them how to manage their inner struggles. If we suppress them, they won't learn how to control their feelings, and this later affects their sense of safety and ability to cope with trauma.

Parents play a central role in nurturing children's resilience.“We need to create balance inside the child and teach them to express emotions in healthy ways. There is no magical solution, but the goal is to help them build psychological strength. Hence, these traumas become learning opportunities rather than just painful experiences,” she added.

She advised that supporting Palestinian children requires a mix of physical and emotional safety, safe spaces for emotional expression, and a stable environment that protects them from further trauma and helps them build resilience to face life's challenges with confidence.

'Not just a distant place'

Beyond the psychological pressure caused by war, another challenge for Palestinian children is preserving their identity and connection to land and culture. According to clinical psychologists Marianne Khlat and Dana Bissar from Workplace Options:

“Identity is not just what's written in a passport; it's what we eat at home, the language we speak, what we watch on television, and the music we listen to. It's a way of life.”

They explained that belonging begins at an early age, even before children understand history and politics.“If you tell a young child he is Palestinian, he will understand he is Palestinian, even if he doesn't yet know what Palestine means. Later, he will develop a deeper understanding.”

Parents can nurture this identity through daily practices, such as enjoying Palestinian food, speaking the Arabic language, sharing stories, and maintaining contact with relatives in Palestine.“It's important for children to stay connected to extended family there. This reinforces their sense that the land is part of their family, not just a distant place.”

Dealing with bad news

But how should parents handle harsh news and painful images children may encounter in the media or hear from peers?

Experts advise starting by asking:“What do you know?” since children may have formed incorrect impressions or heard misinformation. Parents can then explain the truth in age-appropriate, simple terms without exposing them to graphic details.“The aim is not to shield the child completely, but to help them understand in a way they can handle.”

In some cases, parents may delay such conversations if the child is very young; however, once behavioral changes become apparent, such as withdrawal or a loss of interest in play, it is time to initiate a dialogue.

Experts caution parents against acting out of fear or guilt:“If parents try to hide everything, children may pick up on mixed signals. It's better to maintain age-appropriate clarity, with parents modeling healthy coping. Children learn more from actions than words.”