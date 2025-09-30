UAE, 7 Nations Welcome Trump Gaza Plan, Commit To Working With US To End War

The UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his counterparts in seven nations have issued a statement welcoming the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a Gaza peace plan, commending his efforts to end the war.

On Monday, Trump secured the Israeli Prime Minister's approval for a 20-point deal that calls for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas, disarmament of Hamas and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Recommended For You '50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

In their joint statement, Sheikh Abdullah and the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan expressed their readiness to engage positively with the US and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation, "in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"They welcomed the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank ," the statement said.

They also reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with Washington to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal.

The ministers stated that this deal ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, and full Israeli withdrawal.

It also guarantees rebuilding Gaza and creating a path for a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law as key to achieving regional stability and security.

The FMs emphasised the importance of the partnership with the US in securing peace in the region.