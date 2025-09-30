'Building Strong Skills And Capabilities Key To Attaining Cybersecurity Goals'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Strengthening technical skills, building national capabilities, and developing expertise across all sectors are essential steps for Qatar to achieve its cybersecurity goals, an official has said. During the launch of the Fourth Annual Cyber Governance & Assurance Conference yesterday, National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) experts highlighted that capacity building and equipping professionals with the right tools are important to ensure resilience, innovation, and readiness in the face of rapidly evolving cyber threats.

“There is no ceiling to technological advancement, and with that come significant risks”, Abdulrahman Al Shafi, Director of the Cyber Strategist and Policies Department at NCSA, told The Peninsula.“This conference provides the perfect opportunity to introduce national frameworks, standards, and best practices that assist stakeholders in navigating these risks effectively.”

The NCSA director explained the wider role of cybersecurity as a market enabler rather than a limitation.“We see cybersecurity not as a showstopper but as a show enabler. Our role is to guide and support enterprises and innovators, helping them navigate an emerging market while ensuring they have the proper frameworks and resources to achieve their full potential,” Al Shafi said.

He further pointed to opportunities in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, when combined with strong cybersecurity practices, create new niche markets and avenues for growth.

“Achieving strategic objectives requires developing national competencies, equipping them with the necessary tools, and investing in innovation and public-private partnerships. This is essential to safeguard critical assets, strengthen trust in technological infrastructure, and position Qatar as a trusted leader in cyberspace,” Al Shafi said.

Al Shafi pointed out that the conference targets all stakeholders involved in cyber governance and assurance, while also inviting international experts to provide broader perspectives.

“Each year, we aim to bring as many professionals as possible. This conference has been growing bigger and bigger every year. Today, we have numerous panel discussions and workshops delving into very specific issues in cyber governance and assurance,” Al Shafi added.

This year, the conference also marks the launch of the National Cyber Crisis Management Framework and the Strategy Monitoring Office, which will oversee the implementation of the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024–2030. Al Shafi accentuated that these initiatives are designed to strengthen coordination, ensure rapid response to cyber crises, and maintain continuity of vital services across the country.

The official mentioned that invitations were sent to all relevant stakeholders within the country, and registration continues to grow as participants seek to engage with both local and international perspectives.