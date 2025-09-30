QCB Governor Attends 7Th Meeting Of OIC-COMCEC Central Banks Forum
Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, took part in the Seventh Meeting of the OIC-COMCEC Central Banks Forum, held on 28–29 September 2025, in Istanbul, Türkiye. The meeting addressed a number of topics listed on the agenda. Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani also met with H E Dr. Fatih Karahan, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in banking and finance and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation.
