QMMF Launches National Team Shoot Outs To Scout Qatar's Future Motorsport Stars

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) is set to host a series of National Team Shoot Outs at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) in October and November, designed to select the most promising Qatari drivers across GT, Formula 4 and Karting.

These initiatives mark an important step in QMMF's commitment to building a structured pathway for homegrown drivers to progress into international competition.

The Qatar Motorsport Academy (QMA), recognized as a center of excellence for developing Qatari drivers, will play a key role in this effort by equipping talent with the resources, expertise and exposure needed to advance toward professional racing careers.

The first event, the GT Drivers Shoot Out, will take place from October 4–6, with the aim of selecting a maximum of three drivers to join the QMMF GT program. The competition will be staged on LIC's Grand Prix layout, using the QMMF 991 Cup car. Renowned Qatari driver Abdulla Al Khelaifi will serve as reference driver and coach for the drivers being assessed.

Participants will be evaluated across multiple dimensions, ensuring a holistic approach to talent identification. Factors include motorsport experience and achievements, lap times and consistency over runs, progression and ability to improve during the event, behaviour and attitude on and off the track, attentiveness, application, professionalism as well as overall fitness and mental readiness. Any crash during the evaluation will result in automatic elimination.

Following the GT event, QMMF will also host the Karting Shoot Out at LIC in December 2025. As for the Formula 4 Shoot Out, it will be organized from November 3 to 5 in Spain. These events will follow the same invitation-based approach and evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most qualified drivers are considered for national team selection.

Commenting on the project, President of QMMF and LIC Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai said:“Through Shoot Outs we are taking steady steps towards developing the next generation of Qatari drivers. By focusing on the GT, Formula 4, and Karting categories, we are drawing a clear pathway that enables our drivers to reach international competitions, supported by the resources and expertise they need to succeed. These programs reflect our vision to establish a framework of competence and to build a sporting ecosystem capable of competing regionally and internationally, under the umbrella of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation.”

QMMF Executive Director Al Hamad, while explaining the Shoot Outs evaluation and training, said, "The system itself is in general, holistically, it's the same, but it's very limited now to people. Earlier, we were looking for younger drivers, even those who did not have any driving licenses.

"This (Shoot Outs) is more of a sophisticated program and more advanced program, and that's why we did not just open it to everybody from outside. We did the selection through the national championship. In participation in the Toyota, GR, Yars Championship, and people who have participated internationally before."

Driver Coach Al Khelaifi, said, "My role would be to support the drivers in the selection process and to get the best out of their car, because we have experience with this GT3 cup and the cars are shared."

Together, these programs underline QMMF's long-term strategy to nurture Qatari talent and expand the nation's footprint on the global motorsport stage.

Drivers confirmed for GT Shoot Out

(Participation is by invitation only, with drivers selected based on their racing records and achievements.

Faesal Al Yafey (Yaris Cup Winner)

Khalid Al Maraghi (Yaris Cup Winner)

Ahmad Al Emadi (Front Runner, Spa 12 Hours & Gulf 12 Hours)

Taha Hassiba (F4 Middle East 2025)

Ali Emadadhi (2nd Overall, QTCC Championship 2024)

Ahmed Alasiri (3rd Overall, QTCC Championship 2024)

Jassim Al Thani (GT Drivers Gulf 12 Hours and Dubai 24 Hours)