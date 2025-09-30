Xiaomi Unveils All-New Redmi 15C 5G At Safari Mall

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Xiaomi announced the official launch of its latest smartphone, the Redmi 15C 5G, at a high-profile event held at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour.

The launch event witnessed the presence of key officials from Safari Mall, Intertec Group and Xiaomi, along with leading media representatives and industry partners.

Distinguished guests included Surendra Nath, General Manager; Tamer Elsaid Farag, AGM – Legal & Public Relations; Thameem Hamza Kamal, BDM Lifestyle Products; and Tittu George, Head of Sales.

Guests were given an exclusive first look at the Redmi 15C 5G, showcasing Xiaomi's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology and unbeatable value to the Qatari market.

Both the Intertec and Xiaomi teams were actively present, further highlighting their strong partnership and shared vision of delivering premium technology experiences for consumers.

Built for today's dynamic users, the Redmi 15C 5G features a massive 6000mAh battery that delivers up to 2.26 days of power, along with a large 6.9-inch immersive display for stunning visuals.

The Redmi 15C 5G is now available across Qatar at an attractive launch price of QR579, making it one of the most competitive 5G smartphones in the market today.