China Kitchenware Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 Smart And Eco-Friendly Appliances Reshape China's Cooking Habits

China's kitchenware market, valued at USD 6.68 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 11.59 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a strong culinary culture intertwined with modern innovations.

The demand for high-quality, durable, and eco-friendly kitchenware has surged as consumers, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, embrace healthier lifestyles and home-cooking trends. The rise of e-commerce platforms has further facilitated market expansion by providing greater accessibility and competitive pricing, prompting more consumers to upgrade their kitchens with modern tools and appliances.

The pivot towards healthy eating and home cooking has heightened the demand for kitchen tools that support nutritious meal preparation. The popularity of appliances designed for low-oil and low-fat cooking, such as steamers, air fryers, and pressure cookers, reflects this trend, providing wholesome meal options with ease.

Technological advancement is reshaping the kitchenware landscape in China, with smart and multifunctional kitchen appliances gaining traction in urban centers. Devices such as app-controlled rice cookers, AI-driven pressure cookers, and multifunctional blenders are simplifying meal preparation and offering personalized cooking modes. This trend is part of a broader shift towards smart home ecosystems, especially among younger, tech-savvy demographics. For instance, Midea's Smart IH Rice Cooker offers remote control through a smartphone app, energy monitoring, and personalized recipe suggestions.

Non-toxic, BPA-free, ceramic-coated, and stainless-steel cookware that supports healthier cooking methods like steaming and low-oil frying is increasingly preferred, especially among middle- and upper-income urban households. Leading brands like Supor are responding with PFOA-free non-stick pans and steamers specifically engineered for low-oil, low-smoke cooking, catering to consumers focused on wellness and environmental sustainability.

Companies Featured



Groupe SEB

Hangzhou Jiuchuang Household Appliances Co.

Midea

Haier Inc.

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels

WMF

Le Creuset

LocknLock Co. Guangdong Galanz Enterprises Co., Ltd.

