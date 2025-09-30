Agentic AI In Digital Engineering Market Report 2025, With Profiles Of Adept AI Labs, Anthropic, Beam AI, Blue Yonder, Coupa Software, Devcom, Devsquad, Effectivesoft, INORU, Openai, Uipath, & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in agentic AI in digital engineering include the need for faster innovation, managing complexity, and harnessing rapid AI advancements. Growth is spurred by integration with digital twins and multi-agent systems, impacting sectors like automotive, energy, and construction globally.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Digital Engineering Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The agentic AI in digital engineering market is projected to expand by USD 20.14 billion between 2024 and 2029, achieving a CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period. An analysis of the market, incorporating market size, forecasts, trends, growth dynamics, and vendor evaluation, encapsulates the essence of this market report, which covers approximately 25 vendors.

Key market drivers include the necessity to spur innovation and decrease time-to-market, the rising complexity of contemporary products and systems, and rapid advancements in AI models and computational infrastructure.

One significant factor propelling the growth of the agentic AI in digital engineering market in forthcoming years is hyper-integration with physics-based digital twins and simulation environments. Additionally, the proliferation of domain-specific and specialized agentic models and the growth of multi-agent systems for collaborative problem-solving are expected to considerably drive market demand.

The robust vendor analysis within the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agentic AI in digital engineering market vendors that include Accenture, Adept AI Labs Inc., Anthropic, Beam AI, Blue Yonder Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Creole Ventures Pvt. Ltd., DevCom, DevSquad, EffectiveSoft Corp., Google Cloud, H.AI SAS, INORU, NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI, SAP SE, Synopsys Inc., UiPath Inc., and Zycus Inc.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

