RTX Corporation Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Latest Tech Initiatives And Partnerships
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: RTX Corporation 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
RTX Corp (RTX), formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp, is a provider of technology products and services to the aerospace and defense industries. The company's product portfolio comprises of commercial, general aviation, and military aircraft engines, engine control systems, power generation management and distribution systems, and flight systems.
It also offers command and control, communications and navigation, cybersecurity, electronic warfare, hypersonic, naval warfare, missile defense, land warfare, and space solutions. The company provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. It has business presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. RTX is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the US.
The report provides information and insights into RTX's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into RTX's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
