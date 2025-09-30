Bitget Wallet Integrates Jupiter Lend To Expand Stablecoin Earn On Solana

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has integrated with Jupiter Lend, Solana's decentralized lending protocol, to expand its Earn section with new stablecoin yield opportunities. The partnership enables Bitget Wallet users to access USDT and USDC yields powered by Jupiter's lending markets, further strengthening the wallet's multi-chain wealth management suite.

Launched in August, Jupiter Lend has rapidly attracted liquidity in the Solana ecosystem, surpassing $500 million in total value locked on its first day and later exceeding $1 billion in 8 days, fastest in record time for Solana protocol. The protocol introduces loan-to-value ratios of 90–95% - significantly higher than the industry's typical 75–80% - along with an automated liquidation mechanism designed to protect lenders and borrowers. Its integration into Bitget Wallet brings yields of up to 8% APY on stablecoins, with instant accrual, flexible redemptions, and no lock-up periods.

Jupiter Lend joins a growing lineup of leading protocols integrated into Bitget Wallet's Earn section, which aggregates stablecoin yield strategies across Ethereum, Solana, Base, and other major blockchains. By combining lending, staking, and vault-based products, the wallet aims to provide secure and transparent stablecoin earn options for different user needs.

"Adding Jupiter Lend to our Earn section expands the stablecoin opportunities available to our 80 million users," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "This integration reflects our broader strategy of working with leading DeFi protocols to make on-chain wealth management simple, accessible, and secure."

Ben Liew, Head of Partnerships of Jupiter Lend, added, "Our partnership with Bitget Wallet brings Solana-based lending yields to a global audience, giving users seamless access to passive income opportunities on their stablecoins. By integrating with Jupiter Lend, Bitget Wallet users can now earn with efficiency, security, and the reliability of Jupiter's protocol."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone - to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

About Jupiter Exchange

Jupiter Exchange is one of the largest decentralized trading platforms, with over $2 trillion in lifetime trading volume. Originally launched as Solana's premier DEX aggregator, Jupiter has since expanded into perpetual trading, a native mobile app, liquidity infrastructure, and now lending.

