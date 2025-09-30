Pet Obesity Management Market - Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034, Featuring Auxthera, Fitpaws, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Pet-Ag, Pedigree, Purina Petcare, And More

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Obesity Management Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Pet Obesity Management Market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2034.

Increasing pet ownership for companionship and rising spending on animal healthcare are key factors driving this market forward. As pet parents become more conscious of their pets' health, there is a growing inclination toward preventive care, structured veterinary guidance, and clinically supported weight control programs. Urban living with limited space and outdoor activity has contributed to sedentary pet lifestyles, increasing the need for targeted interventions.

The market is also driven by increased availability of weight management products and personalized nutrition options, especially in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Growing awareness of chronic conditions associated with obesity, such as joint problems and diabetes, further boosts demand for solutions that maintain pets' long-term health and vitality. As a result, there is growing demand for holistic care approaches, including dietary changes, activity programs, behavior monitoring, and supplemental therapies, to manage weight safely and effectively.

The dietary solutions segment held a 72.1% share in 2024, fueled by a surge in demand for nutritional formulations that support healthy weight loss and maintenance. Veterinary-approved diets with specialized components, like metabolism-boosting ingredients and fiber-rich blends, are becoming preferred choices. Functional nutrition products using natural elements for fat reduction and improved digestion continue to dominate due to their proven clinical efficacy.

The mild obesity segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034. Rising awareness among pet parents and early-stage veterinary intervention protocols have led to more diagnoses during initial stages. The growth of digital health tracking through pet wearables also supports timely detection and action, helping avoid progression into more severe conditions. Early management with calorie-controlled diets and tailored activity routines is increasingly being adopted as part of routine pet care.

The North America Pet Obesity Management Market held a 41.8% share in 2024. A growing culture of pet companionship, rising obesity rates among pets, and strong awareness about the risks of excess weight are driving steady market momentum in the region. The expanding presence of market leaders and rising diabetes prevalence in companion animals are further strengthening market expansion. Increasing availability of specialized dietary products and wellness programs also adds to regional growth.

Key companies active in the Global Pet Obesity Management Market include Zoetis, Park Vet Group, Pet-Ag, FitPaws, Royal Canin (Mars), KONG Company, Pet Nutrition Alliance, Pedigree, Purina PetCare Company, Vivaldis, Auxthera, Blue Buffalo, and Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Companies in the pet obesity management market are focusing on product innovation, offering customized dietary solutions tailored to pets' specific health profiles. Firms are expanding their product portfolios by integrating clinically supported ingredients to ensure visible health outcomes. Subscription-based nutrition plans and data-driven wellness tools are gaining momentum to improve engagement and compliance. Strategic collaborations with veterinary clinics, pet care platforms, and nutritionists help strengthen market outreach and build trust with consumers. Many players are also investing in digital tools like mobile apps and fitness trackers to offer holistic pet wellness ecosystems.

