Pet Obesity Management Market - Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034, Featuring Auxthera, Fitpaws, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Pet-Ag, Pedigree, Purina Petcare, And More
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$17.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Disease type trends
2.2.3 Animal type trends
2.2.4 Disease severity trends
2.2.5 Distribution channel trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing pet adoption for companionship
3.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes and chronic disease among pets
3.2.1.3 Growing pet healthcare expenditure
3.2.1.4 Rise of smart pet devices and health monitoring
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Lack of awareness regarding pet obesity management in developing economies
3.2.2.2 Limited availability of obesity-specific pharmaceutical drugs
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Expansion of digital pet health and remote monitoring tools
3.2.3.2 Growing veterinary chain networks and pet wellness clinics
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 GAP analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Dietary products
5.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.4 Exercise and fitness equipment
5.5 Other product types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Animal Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Dogs
6.3 Cats
6.4 Other pet animals
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Disease Severity, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Mild obesity
7.3 Moderate obesity
7.4 Severe obesity
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Veterinary hospitals and clinics
8.3 Retail veterinary pharmacies
8.4 E-commerce
8.5 Other distribution channel
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Auxthera
10.2 Blue Buffalo
10.3 FitPaws
10.4 Hill's Pet Nutrition
10.5 KONG Company
10.6 Park Vet Group
10.7 Pet-Ag
10.8 Pedigree
10.9 Pet Nutrition Alliance
10.10 Purina PetCare Company
10.11 Royal Canin (Mars)
10.12 Vivaldis
10.13 Zoetis
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Pet Obesity Management Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment