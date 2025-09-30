Man Murders Friend In Jamshedpur Over Suspicion Of Black Magic, Arrested
The incident took place in Garhabasa under the Golmuri police station area late on Monday night.
The victim, identified as Ajay, worked at a local hardware store. Police said his throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon by his friend, Sandeep Kumar.
Locals, who rushed to the spot after hearing Ajay's cries, found him lying in a pool of blood while the accused stood nearby. They immediately caught hold of Sandeep and alerted the police.
Ajay, who was grievously injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Police said the weapon used in the attack has been recovered from the scene of the crime.
According to the police, the murder was premeditated. On Monday evening, Sandeep had invited Ajay to his room and offered him alcohol. Later in the night, when Ajay was in an inebriated state, Sandeep allegedly attacked him, suspecting that his friend was engaged in black magic.
“The preliminary investigation suggests the accused believed the victim was practicing black magic on him. This appears to be the main motive behind the murder,” said a police officer from Golmuri police station.
Officials added that further interrogation is underway to ascertain if anyone else instigated the act.
Locals described Ajay as the only son of his parents. His father had passed away due to illness just a few months ago. His death has left his mother devastated, hit by the double tragedy.
The incident has left the area in shock, with residents condemning the killing as a gruesome reminder of how blind faith and superstition can lead to extreme violence.
Police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are preparing to file a formal murder case.
